Trump on Chicago: 'Call in the Troops, Fast, Before It's Too Late'

President Donald Trump lamented the American carnage afflicting Chicago's Democrat-run city, repeating his "call in the troops" to help restore American greatness to America's Second City.

"The Miracle Mile Shopping Center in Chicago, once considered our Nation's BEST, now has a more than 28% vacancy factor, and is ready to call it quits unless something is done about the murder and crime, which is prevalent throughout the City," Trump wrote early Tuesday morning on Truth Social.

"CALL IN THE TROOPS, FAST, BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE! 'Just the News.'"

The closing signature was an homage to a pro-Trump Just the News website, which covered Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs Tricia McLaughlin debunking media narratives about Immigration and Customs Enforcement efforts in Democrat-run Los Angeles and Chicago – two long targets for the Trump administration to clean up the city to make it great again.

In Chicago, McLaughlin debunked the narrative of ICE officers using pepper spray on a child in a Sam's Club parking lot.

"DHS LAW ENFORCEMENT DOES NOT PEPPER SPRAY CHILDREN," DHS wrote in a statement on X. "Here are the FACTS: during an operation rioters began throwing objects at agents and blocking the road. This did NOT occur in a Sam's Club parking lot. Border Patrol deployed crowd control measures, and safely cleared the area.

"When rioters impede law enforcement operations they are putting officers, themselves, and others in danger."

McLaughlin also took direct aim at Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, who posted "Wicked and vile," on X, sharing a photo of ICE and the famed Chicago Bean.

DHS posted a rapid response to the mayor's post, giving mug shots of illegal migrant criminals.

"You're looking at the wrong pic," DHS wrote on X, in a post shared by McLaughlin. "Here is what wicked and vile looks like."

Also this weekend, an illegal alien from Mexico was arrested after Border Patrol agents were shot at Saturday in Chicago, the DHS announced Monday.

The man had been convicted of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, felony possession of a weapon, and illegal entry.

"He is currently marked as a violator of the Laken Riley Act, pending charges related to assaulting officers," DHS posted on X.

"This incident is not isolated and reflects a growing and dangerous trend of violence and obstruction.

"Over the past two months, we've seen an increase in assaults and obstruction targeting federal law enforcement during operations."