Jennifer Aniston: Moral, Professional Obligation to Reveal Vax Status

Actress Jennifer Aniston says people have a moral and professional obligation to reveal their COVID vaccination status.

In an interview in the September issue of InStyle, the former ''Friends'' star said that although she is normally a big fan of the news in general, and CNN in particular, she's had to stop watching it during the pandemic.

"[W]e were hoping one day we would wake up and hear something hopeful, and all we got was more insanity," she said.

Aniston was critical of people who refuse to be vaccinated, saying, "And there's still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don't listen to the facts. It's a real shame."

She added: "I've just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate. I feel it's your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we're not all podded up and being tested every single day."

The actress acknowledged that "it's tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion" but said that "a lot of opinions don't feel based in anything except fear or propaganda."

Aniston posted on Instagram about getting her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in May, and encouraged her followers to do the same.

"Fully vaccinated and it feels soooo good," she wrote. "We are extremely lucky and privileged to have access to Covid-19 vaccines in the U.S. right now."

"Unfortunately, that’s not the case everywhere ... and as we know, the health of one of us affects all of us," she said. "Thinking about those who do not or will not have the opportunity to get vaccinated and hug their friends and family."

The debate over requiring vaccinations has been often heated, with New York City to require proof of vaccination to enter a restaurant, gym or entertainment venue.