Tags: united airlines | flights | faa | ground stop | computer | glitch

FAA Lifts United Airlines Ground Stop Over Computer Glitch

Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:02 PM EDT

United Airlines said it has ended a nationwide ground stop after a systemwide technology issue Tuesday forced it to hold all aircraft at departure airports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said earlier it had issued the ground stop at United's request.

One of several FAA bulletins said United crews were unable to contact airline dispatchers through normal means. The FAA said the issue was limited to United and its subsidiaries.

United did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

Shares of Chicago-based United Airlines Holdings Inc. fell on news of the ground stop and were down more than 3% in afternoon trading.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


US
113
2023-02-05
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 02:02 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

