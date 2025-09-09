House UAP Hearing Shows UFO Shrugging-Off Missile Strike

A group of military whistleblowers testified under oath Tuesday that they had witnessed UFOs and accused the U.S. intelligence community of attempting to conceal the encounters with one committee member showing a dramatic video of an alleged UAP shrugging off a U.S. drone missile strike.

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., chaired the House committee hearing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAPs) where three Navy and Air Force veterans appeared. It was the third such congressional hearing on the government's term for UFOs.

"Today I was to state clearly, this is not science fiction or creative speculation," Luna began her statement. "This is a national security, government accountability and the American people's right to the truth," she said adding, "we cannot protect our airspaces if our best trained observers are silenced."

Rep. Eric Burlison, R-Mo., presented startling video footage showing a UFO being hit by a Hellfire missile fired from a U.S. military drone on October 30, 2024. The missile ricocheted off the mysterious orb, which continued moving at extreme speed off Yemen's coast. Whistleblower Jeffrey Nuccetelli, a former Air Force military police officer with 16 years of service, described the footage as "exceptional evidence" of UFOs. He and other whistleblowers testified that they had encountered various unexplained craft while on duty, including massive triangular objects, glowing cubes larger than a football field, and the well-known Tic Tac-shaped vehicles observed over the Pacific Ocean.

Journalist George Knapp, who has specialized in UAP reporting, was asked by Burlison his assessment of the footage and said "there are servers where there is a whole bank of these kinds of videos that Congress hasn't been allowed to see, that the public hasn't been allowed to see," adding, "the public should be seeing this stuff."

In his opening statement Tuesday, former Air Force geospatial intelligence specialist Dylan Borland alleged that multiple government agencies sabotaged his career by blocking job opportunities, forging documents, and manipulating his security clearance. He claimed the retaliation began after he reported witnessing a 100-foot triangular craft flying low over him at Virginia's Langley Air Force Base in 2012. According to Borland, the craft made no sound, disrupted his phone and shot thousands of feet into the air within seconds.

Tuesday's hearing comes as the Trump administration seeks to be more transparent about UFOs. The White House announced in June an order to "restore American airspace sovereignty." The task force aims to recognize the growing threat of UAPs and seeks to increase restrictions over critical infrastructure, develop new drone detection technologies. The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC) noted in July that it has received more than 2,000 incidents of UFO sightings in the first half of 2025.