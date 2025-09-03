House Panel Hearing on UFOs Set for Tuesday

A House task force on government transparency is scheduled to conduct a hearing Tuesday on unidentified flying objects (UFOs), The Hill reported on Wednesday.

"The American people deserve maximum transparency from the federal government on sightings, acquisitions, and examinations of UAPs (unidentified aerial phenomena) and whether they pose a potential threat to Americans' safety," Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., who chairs the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, said in a statement on Wednesday.

Luna added that "whistleblowers who provide details on spending information and policies and procedures regarding the classification and declassification of UAPs should be able to do so without retribution."

The hearing, which is slated to take place at 10 a.m. ET, will be streamed online, The Hill reported.

Among the witnesses scheduled to testify at the hearing are Air Force veterans Jeffrey Nuccetelli and Dylan Borland, as well as Navy vet Alexandro Wiggins, who have all previously discussed witnessing aerial phenomena.

The hearing is slated to particularly focus on Pentagon disclosures concerning UFOs and the effectiveness of the Department of Defense's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office.

A hearing on the subject of UFOs was last held when witnesses testified before a separate House Oversight subcommittee last fall, declaring that the government had not been forthcoming with information about documented UFO cases over many years.