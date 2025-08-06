Gabbard Says She Believes in the Possibility of Alien Life

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard admitted to believing in the possibility of extraterrestrial life during a recent podcast appearance but remained tight-lipped about the extent of the government's knowledge on the subject.

Gabbard, who oversees the 18 U.S. intelligence agencies, serves as President Donald Trump's top adviser on intelligence.

On Wednesday's episode of the New York Post's "Pod Force One," host Miranda Devine asked Gabbard if "there could be aliens," to which the DNI replied, "I have my own views and opinions."

"In this role, I have to be careful with what I share," Gabbard said.

When pressed by Devine about whether she believes in the possibility of aliens and UFOs, Gabbard answered "yes."

According to the Post, Gabbard said she was not "prepared to talk about" the issue at this time, but her team would be transparent with the public at some point in the future.

"We're continuing to look for the truth and share that truth with the American people," she said.

Gabbard also touched on the spate of drone sightings over New Jersey late last year, saying she still has "a lot" of unanswered questions about the phenomenon.

Officials from both the Biden and Trump administrations have insisted that the objects spotted were actually a "combination" of authorized personal, professional, and government aircraft.

"I still have a lot of questions around that," Gabbard told Devine. "I've heard what the public official line is."

"I just personally still have a lot of questions that are unanswered, because it wasn't just New Jersey," she added. "It was happening in different parts of the country."

However, Gabbard did say that the U.S. intelligence community has "a lot of classified information" on the alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed much of the country in 2023.

Then-President Joe Biden ordered the balloon shot down in the waters over South Carolina, after it had flown across the United States for a week.

Gabbard declined to elaborate further on what the intelligence community knows about the Chinese balloon.