Capitol Security Increased Amid Mideast Tensions

Security is being heightened across the U.S. Capitol complex as officials monitor escalating tensions in the Middle East following coordinated strikes on Iran by the U.S. and Israel, House Sergeant-at-Arms William McFarland said Monday.

McFarland in a statement said his office is "working closely with … law enforcement and intelligence partners to monitor the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East," reported Axios.

"There will be heightened security measures and a noticeable increased police presence across the U.S. Capitol campus," he added.

"These measures have been put in place out of an abundance of caution," he wrote.

McFarland did not cite any specific or credible threats to the Capitol, but he said officials are coordinating with federal and local partners to track developments overseas and assess whether the conflict could have implications for security in Washington.

The Capitol complex, which includes the U.S. Capitol building, House and Senate office buildings, and the Capitol Visitor Center, is protected by the U.S. Capitol Police. The department works alongside other federal and local agencies to respond to emerging threats and adjust its security posture as needed.

Law enforcement officials have long warned that international conflicts can sometimes lead to demonstrations or isolated acts of violence in the U.S., particularly at symbolic or high-profile locations such as government buildings.

McFarland's office plays a key role in overseeing security operations for the House of Representatives and coordinating with the Capitol Police Board on protective measures for members of Congress, staff, and visitors.

While the Capitol remains open to the public, visitors may notice additional officers stationed at entrances, around office buildings, and near key access points throughout the campus.

Officials urged anyone visiting the area to remain alert and report suspicious activity to law enforcement.

McFarland said his office will continue to evaluate intelligence and adjust security measures if necessary.

"Our priority remains the safety and security of the Capitol community," he said.

When reached for comment regarding its increased law enforcement presence, the U.S. Capitol Police said, "We have been operating in a heightened threat environment for a long time. Our officers, agents and professional staff remain focused as they work around the clock."

"Although, for safety reasons we cannot provide specific details about our increased security posture, we continue to work with our federal, state and local partners to carry out our critical mission."