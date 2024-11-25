Trump Favored as Time Person of the Year

Betting sites have placed President-elect Donald Trump as the favorite to win Time magazine's Person of the Year.
"Gambling Sites" reported Trump's odds of winning are currently at -500. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris stands at +800. Artificial intelligence has an odds stake of +900, with singer Taylor Swift at +1,200 and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at +1,500.
Nonetheless, it wouldn't be the first time Trump grabbed the accolade. Time made Trump its Person of the Year in 2016 after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.
Nick Koutsobinas ✉
Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.
