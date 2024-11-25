WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | time | magazine | betting | odds | person of the year

Trump Favored as Time Person of the Year

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 05:01 PM EST

Betting sites have placed President-elect Donald Trump as the favorite to win Time magazine's Person of the Year.

"Gambling Sites" reported Trump's odds of winning are currently at -500. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris stands at +800. Artificial intelligence has an odds stake of +900, with singer Taylor Swift at +1,200 and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at +1,500.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be the first time Trump grabbed the accolade. Time made Trump its Person of the Year in 2016 after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.

Monday, 25 November 2024 05:01 PM
