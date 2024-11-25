Trump Favored as Time Person of the Year

Betting sites have placed President-elect Donald Trump as the favorite to win Time magazine's Person of the Year.

"Gambling Sites" reported Trump's odds of winning are currently at -500. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris stands at +800. Artificial intelligence has an odds stake of +900, with singer Taylor Swift at +1,200 and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at +1,500.

Nonetheless, it wouldn't be the first time Trump grabbed the accolade. Time made Trump its Person of the Year in 2016 after he defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in the presidential election.