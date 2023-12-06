×
Tags: Taylor Swift Time person of year 2023

Taylor Swift Is Named Time Magazine's Person of the Year

Taylor Swift Is Named Time Magazine's Person of the Year
(AP)

Wednesday, 06 December 2023 08:55 AM EST

Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time Magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She's even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time's 2022 person of the year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.
Taylor Swift Time person of year 2023
Wednesday, 06 December 2023 08:55 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

