Trump to Schumer: Apologize to ICE, Border Patrol

President Donald Trump on Thursday demanded that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., apologize to federal immigration law enforcement officers for saying "nobody respects" them.

Trump blasted Schumer's remarks as "egregious, incorrect, unpatriotic, and dangerous," calling for an immediate apology to Border Patrol and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"HE MUST IMMEDIATELY APOLOGIZE TO THESE GREAT PATRIOTS, AND I MEAN NOW!" Trump wrote on Truth Social, defending the men and women tasked with enforcing the nation's immigration laws.

Schumer's comments came during a heated Senate floor speech on Wednesday as Democrats opposed a Republican-backed effort to fund ICE and Border Patrol through the budget reconciliation process.

In his remarks, Schumer accused Republicans of prioritizing what he called "rogue agencies" over lowering costs for American families.

The New York Democrat went further, claiming that the agencies were "dreaded in all corners of the country" and asserting that "nobody respects" them — a statement that quickly drew backlash from Republicans and supporters of law enforcement.

The clash highlights the growing divide in Washington over immigration enforcement, as Republicans seek to secure funding for border agencies amid an ongoing Department of Homeland Security funding standoff.

The Senate advanced a budget plan early Thursday that would fund ICE and Border Patrol through a simple-majority reconciliation process, bypassing Democrat opposition.

The move is part of a broader GOP effort to ensure border security funding continues despite a monthslong impasse that has left parts of the department without stable funding.

Republican leaders argue the funding is essential to maintaining national security and addressing the ongoing crisis at the southern border.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said the effort would "ensure that America's borders are secure" while preventing Democrats from defunding key enforcement agencies.

Democrats, however, have sought to tie funding to new restrictions on immigration enforcement while framing the debate around economic concerns such as health care and living costs.

Schumer's rhetoric reflects that strategy, as he criticized Republicans for focusing on immigration enforcement instead of what he described as the financial struggles facing American families.

Trump and other Republicans say such comments undermine the work of federal officers risking their lives to protect the country.

The president's demand for an apology underscores the political stakes surrounding immigration and border security, issues that remain central to the 2026 election cycle.