GOP: Schumer Eyeing Election Shutdown

Amid the Democrats' partial government shutdown, Republicans are concerned Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and his caucus are intent on forcing a bigger shutdown heading into the midterms.

GOP lawmakers are increasingly warning that the current impasse over funding the Department of Homeland Security could be just a preview of a broader shutdown fight later this year, one they believe Democrats may welcome for political gain.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, predicted Tuesday that Schumer could orchestrate a government-wide shutdown at the end of September, just weeks before Election Day.

"I will wager, right now, $100, that Schumer intends on Oct. 1 to do the same thing, to shut the whole federal government down for a month," Cruz said during an interview on CNBC, arguing Democrats could then attempt to blame Republicans for the disruption.

Other Republicans echoed those concerns, warning that Democrats may see political advantage in escalating funding standoffs.

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., said he believes shutdown brinkmanship has become a deliberate strategy.

"You can bet on it that that's Chuck Schumer's game plan, to shut the government down at every chance he gets," Marshall said, The Hill reported.

The warnings come as Senate Republicans scramble to end what has already become a record-setting shutdown of DHS, now stretching for weeks and threatening essential operations.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin has cautioned that the department could soon be unable to meet payroll obligations without additional funding.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., said lawmakers are deeply concerned the appropriations process itself is breaking down after repeated funding battles.

"I'm very concerned about the appropriations process," Thune said, noting Democrats have resisted long-term funding for immigration enforcement agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol, The Hill reported.

To counter the risk of future shutdowns, Republicans are weighing several proposals, including measures that would guarantee pay for essential federal workers or automatically trigger short-term funding extensions if Congress fails to act in time.

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., has proposed legislation that would force lawmakers to remain in session until funding bills are passed, while Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., is pushing a plan to ensure critical workers continue receiving pay during shutdowns.

Democrats, however, reject accusations they are playing politics, arguing they are using limited leverage in a GOP-controlled Washington to push policy priorities, including healthcare subsidies and immigration reforms.

Still, Republicans point to last year's prolonged shutdown battle and the current DHS funding crisis as evidence of a troubling pattern.

The standoff has already taken a toll, with concerns mounting about disruptions to airport security, border operations, and other essential services if funding lapses continue.

With midterm elections approaching, the stakes are only rising.