Trump Calls on GOP to Unite, Fund DHS Via Reconciliation

President Donald Trump on Wednesday called on Senate Republicans to "stick together and UNIFY" as they move to use a special legislative procedure to obtain full funding for the Department of Homeland Security amid a months-long funding standoff.

In a Truth Social post Wednesday afternoon, Trump praised Senate Republican leadership for advancing a reconciliation bill aimed at boosting resources for immigration enforcement.

"Senate Majority Leader John Thune, and Senator Lindsey Graham, have taken a critical first step to passing another Reconciliation Bill to fund our Great Border Patrol and ICE Agents," Trump wrote.

The push comes as the DHS funding fight remains unresolved on Capitol Hill, with Republicans warning that key border agencies are being caught in the middle of partisan gridlock.

GOP lawmakers have argued that Democrats have blocked or watered down efforts to fully fund the department, prompting Republicans to turn to reconciliation as a way to get the job done without Democratic support.

Because reconciliation bills can pass the Senate with a simple majority, Republicans see it as their best shot to secure funding for border enforcement despite unified Democratic opposition.

Trump framed the effort as critical to national security and as backing the agents on the front lines.

He also warned that Democrats would try to use the amendment process to divide Republicans and stall the legislation.

"The Radical Left Democrats, and their so-called 'Leader,' Cryin' Chuck Schumer, one of the most incompetent Senators in American History, will try to offer 'Amendments' during this process to divide Republicans," Trump said.

The president stressed that unity will be key if Republicans want to overcome those tactics and deliver results.

"Republicans must stick together and UNIFY to get this done, and to keep America safe — something which the Democrats don't care about," he added.

The coming Senate debate is expected to test whether Republicans can stay united as they push to resolve the funding fight and deliver more resources to border security.