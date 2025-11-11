Trump Sends 'Oorah' to Parris Island Marines

President Donald Trump presented two loud "Oorahs" to Parris Island Marine recruits as he joined an ESPN talk show by phone.

The president called in to "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN, which was broadcasting Tuesday from Parris Island with a large audience of Marines on site. He offered comments on a range of topics from sports to politics.

Trump started with some observations about the Department of Veterans Affairs and Secretary Doug Collins, making sure young service members know the VA is there for them.

"Doug really brings that to heart. And it's really an amazing factor. The young vets don't know about it too much, and the older do, and frankly, the older vets, they wouldn't be able to make it without the VA," Trump said.

"We take care of our vets, like nobody's ever taken care of 'em before."

The president said there are big changes at the VA, including reducing wait times for veterans to see physicians.

He said he was proud of being able to root out uncaring support personnel at the VA and make way for people who want to help America's veterans.

"I got that taken care of in Congress," said Trump, "and we let go of 9,000 people and put [in] 9,000 loving people, people that love the vets."

Trump said it's the least his administration could do to support veterans. "They're just spectacular people. They don't want much. And they gave so much," he said.

It was about that time in Trump's appearance on McAfee's show when he was talked into delivering his first of two loud "Oorah's" over the phone. Both got an "Oorah" back from the Marine recruits.

"Oorah" has long been established as a rally cry used by Marines.

Back into the sports arena, Trump said he thought many professional coaches would make good military strategists. "You have to fight, and you have to just keep fighting no matter what, no matter what the circumstance," he said. "And you gotta win. And ultimately, you gotta win. It's about winning, and you gotta keep winning."

Trump also talked about the battle over federal government spending and the shutdown imposed by Senate Democrats. "Only people that hate our country wanna see it not open because our country is doing so well. So we don't wanna waste these times. These are precious times," Trump said.

Enough Democrats broke ranks with Democratic leadership to approve funding to reopen the government. That must be followed by House approval and Trump's signature to take effect.

With new investments being made in America, said Trump, things need to be moving. "You know, we have $17 trillion plus being invested on our country, that's many times more than any country has ever had. We don't wanna be wasting time," he said.