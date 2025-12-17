Trump Trolls Past Presidents in New 'Walk of Fame' Plaques

The Trump administration continues to troll past presidents by adding new plaques to the "Presidential Walk of Fame" that criticize former Presidents Barack Obama, Joe Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.

Although Trump had already mocked Biden in September by replacing his photo with an autopen, the president took it a step further this week by adding a new caption below the image of Biden's signature.

"Sleepy Joe Biden was, by far, the worst President in American history," reads one of the new signs, adding that he "brought our Nation to the brink of destruction."

"His Afghanistan disaster was among the most humiliating events in American history and resulted in the murder of 13 brave American servicemembers, with many others gravely wounded," the plaque continues.

The new plaque for Obama includes his middle name, Hussein, and calls him "one of the most divisive political figures in American history." It says that, as president, "he passed the highly ineffective 'Unaffordable' Care Act, resulting in his party losing control of both Houses of Congress."

"He presided over a stagnant economy, approved the terrible Iran nuclear deal, and signed the one-sided Paris Climate Accords," the plaque continues.

Trump didn't just air grievances with Democratic presidents, adding to Bush's plaque: "President Bush created the Department of Homeland Security, but started wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, both of which should not have happened."

The new additions offered criticism of Carter's presidency, calling out the high inflation during his time but added, "Many feel that President Carter was more successful after his Presidency than during it. He did wonderful things for Humanity!"

Trump had only positive things to add to former President Ronald Reagan's plaque, noting: "He was a fan of President Donald J. Trump long before President Trump's historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!"

The wall of photos is one of several recent changes Trump has implemented at the White House.

Positioned near the remodeled Rose Garden, it is also close to the East Wing, which was demolished to make room for a large planned ballroom, a development that the president said Wednesday could reach $400 million in construction.