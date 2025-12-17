Trump Says White House Ballroom Could Cost $400M

President Donald Trump said that costs for the new White House ballroom project could total $400 million, a figure double the $200 million price tag that was originally announced.

Trump reportedly mentioned the project during a Tuesday night Hanukkah event at the White House, saying that the building's current reception space forces the administration to limit the number of guests.

"For 150 years they wanted a ballroom, and we're giving them — myself and donors are giving them, free of charge for nothing — we're donating a building that's approximately $400 million," he said, according to The Hill. "I think I'll do it for less. But it's [$400 million]. I should do it for less. I will do it for less.

"It will be the most beautiful ballroom, and it will handle inaugurations," Trump continued. "It's got 5-inch-thick glass windows. Impenetrable by anything but a howitzer ... Who else but in our country would sue to stop a $400 million beautiful ballroom?"

The president also reportedly noted that a federal judge earlier on Tuesday ruled that construction could continue, saying he was not inclined to order the administration to immediately halt work on the project because Congress had not approved the plans for the 90,000-square-foot space.

The White House announced in July that the planned ballroom would cost an estimated $200 million. As construction got underway, Trump later said the price tag had risen to $300 million.

Administration officials have sought to minimize concerns over the growing cost, emphasizing that the project will be funded by private donors rather than American taxpayers. Critics, however, argue that allowing wealthy individuals and corporations to contribute could give them undue access to the White House.

The project has also drawn scrutiny after Trump initially said the historic White House structure would not be affected by the addition of the ballroom. Despite those assurances, construction crews began bulldozing the East Wing in October as part of the project.