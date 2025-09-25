WATCH TV LIVE

Revamped West Wing Colonnade Has Autopen for Biden's Portrait

Thursday, 25 September 2025 01:19 PM EDT

President Donald Trump revealed the updated Presidential Walk of Fame along the West Wing Colonnade Wednesday as he continued to troll former President Joe Biden by replacing the 46th president's portrait with that of an autopen.

Newsmax host Rob Schmitt showed a video of the display last night on "Rob Schmitt Tonight," taking viewers casually down the elegant row of portraits. "Take a look: You've got Clinton; there's Bush II right there; there's Obama. You got the first presidential shot, the first presidential picture."

"And then look at what they did to Joe Biden — the autopen. And then you have Trump's second shot, which is actually, I think, the mug shot, actually," Schmitt noted.

"Look at Biden's picture. They've got a sense of humor at the White House; we have to give them that," Schmitt added, laughing.

Trump has called Biden's prolific and unprecedented use of the autopen one the biggest scandals ever, posting earlier in September, "The Biden autopen scandal is big, not as big as the Russia, Russia, Russia hoax, or the rigged 2020 presidential election, but, nevertheless, one of the biggest, ever!!!"

House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., said his investigative panel is concluding its probe over Biden using an autopen during his cognitive decline to sign executive actions, pardons and policy directives.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Thursday, 25 September 2025 01:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

