Trump Mulls Deporting Family of Alleged Guard Killer

President Donald Trump said that his administration may deport the family of the Afghan refugee who allegedly shot two National Guard soldiers blocks from the White House on Wednesday.

"Well, we're looking at that right now," the president told reporters on Thursday when asked if he plans to deport the wife and children of 29-year-old suspect Rahmanullah Lakamal.

"We're looking at the whole situation with family," he added. "It's a tragic situation."

Trump made the remarks after announcing that West Virginia National Guard soldier Sarah Beckstrom, 20, had died following emergency surgery after the ambush-style attack.

"I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on, right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia — one of the Guardsmen, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June 2023, outstanding in every way — she's just passed away," Trump said during a Thanksgiving video call to military units to mark the holiday.

"She's no longer with us," he said. "Looking down on us right now. Her parents are with her."

Earlier on Thursday, Beckstrom's father, Gary Beckstrom, had told The New York Times by phone that his daughter's injuries were not survivable.

"I'm holding her hand right now. She has a mortal wound. It's not going to be a recovery," he said, declining further comment.

Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, remains in "very critical" condition, according to West Virginia GOP Gov. Patrick Morrisey.

After arriving in the United States in 2021 following the chaotic American withdrawal from Afghanistan, Lakamal settled in Bellingham, Washington, with his wife and five children, according to reports.

Lakamal, who killed Taliban fighters for U.S. forces in wartime Afghanistan and came to the U.S. as part of the Biden-era "Operation Allies Welcome" program, allegedly opened fire on Beckstrom and Wolfe, around 2:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

He was reportedly shot by a third Guardsman and was taken to the hospital along with Beckstrom and Wolfe.

Both soldiers had undergone emergency surgery and were listed in critical condition before Beckstrom succumbed to her injuries.

Lakamal remains in stable but critical condition and is reportedly on a ventilator and unable to answer questions.

Newsmax and other media outlets reported that Beckstrom had volunteered for the Thanksgiving shift so other Guard members could spend the holiday with their families.

Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for Lakamal, according to Attorney General Pam Bondi.