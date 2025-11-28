West Virginia Governor: Wolfe in 'Very Critical Condition'

Gov. Patrick Morrisey issued a formal proclamation requesting that all West Virginians observe a statewide moment of silence or prayer today at 2:15 p.m. to honor Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe and Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, the two West Virginia National Guard members who were ambushed while serving in Washington, D.C.

Morrisey has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff in recognition of the passing of Beckstrom last night.

“These two West Virginia heroes were serving our country and protecting our nation’s capital when they were maliciously attacked,” Morrisey said. “Their courage and commitment to duty represent the very best of our state. I am asking every West Virginian to pause at 2:15 p.m. on Friday to pray for their families and their fellow service members.”

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump mobilized the District of Columbia National Guard to address rising violent crime in the nation’s capital and directed the secretary of Defense to coordinate with state governors to supply additional National Guard personnel as needed.

In response to that directive, Morrisey mobilized members of the West Virginia National Guard to active service in Washington, D.C.

Wolfe, 24, of Martinsburg, serves with the 167th Force Support Squadron. Beckstrom, 20, of Summersville, served with the 863rd Military Police Company. Both were conducting security operations near the Farragut West Metro Station on Nov. 26 when they were ambushed and shot shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Swift action by nearby National Guard members and law enforcement officers stopped the attacker and prevented further violence. Both members were rushed to the hospital, and Wolfe remains in very critical condition.

“The people of West Virginia stand united in condemning this cowardly and evil act,” Morrisey said. “We honor SSgt Wolfe for his courage, and we honor SPC Beckstrom for making the ultimate sacrifice in service to her state and nation.

"We hold their families, their friends, and their fellow Guardsmen in our deepest thoughts and prayers. This moment of silence, and lowering of the flags, is one small way to demonstrate our gratitude, our respect, and our support during this painful and heartbreaking time.

"It is important to remember that in the true spirit of serving in America’s armed forces, both Sgt. Wolfe and Spc. Beckstrom stepped forward and volunteered for this mission, placing themselves in harm’s way to protect our state and our nation," Morrisey said.

"Their bravery and selflessness reflect the courage, sacrifice, and quiet strength that have defined both West Virginians and those who serve for generations."