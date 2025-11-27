Trump: Female Guard Member Dies; 'Savagely Attacked'

National Guard Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, one of the two soldiers shot in an ambush-style attack just blocks from the White House, has died from her injuries, President Donald Trump said Thursday night.

Trump made the announcement before speaking to military units via video link from West Palm Beach, Florida, where he is spending the Thanksgiving holiday.

"I must unfortunately tell you that just seconds before I went on, right now, I heard that Sarah Beckstrom of West Virginia — one of the Guardsmen, highly respected, young, magnificent person, started service in June 2023, outstanding in every way — she's just passed away," Trump said.

"She's no longer with us. Looking down on us right now. Her parents are with her.

"This just happened. She was savagely attacked. She's dead. She's not with us," he said.

"Incredible person. Outstanding in every single way, every department. It's horrible."

Trump said the other West Virginia National Guard member who was shot, Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, 24, "is in very bad shape."

"He's fighting for his life, and hopefully we'll get better news with respect to him," he said.

Trump called the suspected shooter — Rahmanullah Lakamal, a 29-year-old Afghan national — a "savage monster" and criticized what he described as catastrophic vetting failures during former President Joe Biden's chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in 2021.

The Department of Homeland Security said Lakamal came to the U.S. in September 2021 under Operation Allies Welcome, a Biden-era program to resettle thousands of Afghans who assisted U.S. forces during the Afghanistan war and feared reprisals after the Taliban seized control of the country.

Beckstrom's father, Gary Beckstrom, earlier Thursday told The New York Times by phone that his daughter's injuries were not survivable.

"I'm holding her hand right now. She has a mortal wound. It's not going to be a recovery," he said, declining further comment.

Both soldiers had undergone emergency surgery after the attack and were listed in critical condition.

Newsmax and other media outlets reported that Beckstrom had volunteered for the duty shift so fellow Guard members could spend Thanksgiving with their families.

Trump used the moment to draw a direct line between the shooting and what he called the Biden administration's disastrous and rushed Afghanistan evacuation, which brought tens of thousands of Afghans into the U.S. under emergency procedures.

He held up a photo from the chaotic airlift in Kabul — Afghans clinging to a departing U.S. aircraft — telling the troops, "Here's a picture — just take a look at that plane. This is what we had under the Biden administration."

Investigators said Lakamal drove roughly 2,700 miles from outside Seattle to Washington, D.C., where he allegedly waited for the soldiers before ambushing them with a handgun.

Federal records showed he served in Kandahar alongside U.S. forces before being brought to the U.S. during the evacuation.

Trump called the attack "a crime against our entire nation."

Jeanine Pirro, the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said Thursday morning that Lakamal was charged with three counts of assault with intent to kill while armed and three counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence.

"We are praying that they survive and that the highest charge will not have to be murder in the first degree," Pirro said. "But make no mistake, if they do not, that will certainly be the charge — murder in the first degree."

In a post on X following Trump's announcement of Beckstrom's death, Attorney General Pam Bondi wrote: "Devastated. Please pray for Sarah's family.

"America will never forget her courage. There WILL BE JUSTICE for Sarah.

"Continue to pray for Andrew. Thank you to President Trump — the death penalty is back," she wrote.

Sen. Jim Justice, R-W.Va., also said in a statement he was devastated upon learning about Beckstrom's death.

"I'm absolutely devastated to learn that Sarah Beckstrom passed away today after suffering a mortal wound in yesterday's terrorist attack in Washington, DC.," he said.

"Cathy and I are heartbroken beyond words. Our prayers are with her family, friends, and fellow Guardsmen during an incredibly difficult Thanksgiving Day.

"We are also lifting up Andrew Wolfe in prayer as he continues his journey to recovery. West Virginians always show up for one another, and today it's our turn to show up for our service members as they mourn this terrible loss," he said.

Said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., in a post on X: "I am heartbroken to learn that one of our own, Sarah Beckstrom, has tragically passed away following yesterday's horrific attack in D.C. This is a devastating loss for her family, her fellow Guardsmen, and for our entire state.

"I am continuing to stay in close contact with the West Virginia National Guard and law enforcement as they work to support the second Guardsman, Andrew Wolfe, who remains under medical care," she wrote.

"Charlie and I are praying for his recovery, and for everyone affected by this senseless violence.

"West Virginia will never forget Sarah's service, her sacrifice, and the dedication she showed to her state and her country. We will continue to stand firmly with her family and with the West Virginia National Guard community during this incredibly painful time."