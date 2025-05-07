Trump: Media Must Be Held Responsible for 'Corruption and Lies'

President Donald Trump used an Emmy nomination for former Vice President Kamala Harris' infamous "60 Minutes" interview to say it's an example of why Americans don't trust the mainstream media.

In a lengthy Wednesday morning post on his social media platform, Trump wrote that the Emmy nomination for the Harris interview shows why the media must "be held responsible for their corruption and lies."

"The Election Interfering 60 Minutes interview with Kamala Harris, which aired on CBS just before Election Day and deep into Early Voting, turned out to be much worse than expected, with her answers being unlawfully fixed, manipulated, and doctored throughout by CBS, in order to try and make Kamala appear at least somewhat coherent," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"The full transcript, which 60 Minutes, CBS, and Paramount tried to hide from the American People, and refused to release until after I was already Inaugurated, and they were ordered to do so by the Federal Communications Commission, shows that the 'interview' was nothing but fake, corrupt, anti-Trump propaganda."

The president then turned his attention to the "antics" of the Emmy nomination.

"On top of that, in a total slap in the face to anyone who believes in TRUTH and Honest Journalism, this Fake News Puff Piece has now been nominated for an award by the totally discredited Emmys," Trump wrote.

"Did 60 Minutes and its Corporate Parents apply to get an Emmy for an illegally falsified interview, or did other Fake Outlets nominate them for this dubious 'honor'? These antics are why the American People have no trust in the Press, and demand that the Media, very much including 60 Minutes, CBS, and its owners, be held responsible for their corruption and lies, which is exactly what we are doing in Court!"

Trump filed a $10 billion lawsuit against CBS in October, alleging the network deceptively edited an interview with Harris to "tip the scales in favor of the Democratic Party" in the November election.

In an amended complaint filed in February, Trump increased his claim for damages to $20 billion. The parties were set to begin mediation last week, The New York Times reported.

Reuters contributed to this story.