Trump: 'We Just About Have' Restarted Intel Sharing With Ukraine

The U.S. is close to lifting the pause on intelligence sharing with Ukraine, President Donald Trump said.

Trump last week ordered allied nations to stop sharing military intelligence information with Ukraine. The Daily Mail reported the decision came alongside the president's blocking military aid to Ukraine.

While speaking with reporters Sunday on Air Force One, Trump was asked whether the president would consider lifting the intel block on Ukraine.

"We just about have, we really just about have," Trump said, "and we want to do anything we can to get Ukraine to be serious about getting something done [to end the war with Russia].

"You know, I say they don't have the cards. Nobody really has the cards. Russia doesn't have the cards. They don't have. What you have to do is you have to make a deal, and you have to stop the killing. It's a senseless war, and we're going to get it stopped."

The president's move to pause intelligence sharing followed a fiery exchange among Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Trump, and Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office on Feb. 28.

Zelenskyy had arrived at the White House to sign a minerals deal, but left without signing it.

Trump told the reporters Sunday he thinks Ukraine will sign the deal to send the U.S. minerals, but quickly added, "I want them to want peace."

"Right now, they [Ukraine] haven't shown it to the extent that they should," he said. "Right now, they haven't, but I think they will be, and I think it's going to become evident over the next two or three days.

"Money is one thing. They will spend $350 billion on this, but the big thing is human life. Thousands of young soldiers died this week. Hundreds of people died in cities in Ukraine, and we gotta get it stopped."

Zelenskyy traveled to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, ahead of talks between Ukrainian and U.S. officials.

Tuesday's talks between U.S. and Ukrainian officials are expected to focus on the bilateral minerasl deal and how to end the war with Russia.