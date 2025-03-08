Daily Mail: Putin Signals Willingness to End Ukraine War

The Daily Mail reported Saturday that Russian President Vladimir Putin has signaled a willingness to end the war in Ukraine if a long-term peace can be reached.

But throughout The Mail's report, no names of sources were given. However, the publication did note that "according to individuals familiar with high-level" peace "negotiations" inside the Kremlin, "these include a concrete framework for a final peace agreement and a carefully curated list of countries to participate in a prospective peacekeeping mission."

The story follows after a similar report from Reuters two days earlier on Thursday. The Reuters story also mentioned that Putin is seeking a deal to ensure Russia's long-term security and that he would be unwilling to give up any of the land Russia has taken.

"We must choose for ourselves a peace option that will suit us and that will ensure peace for our country in the long term," Putin said, speaking to a group of Russian women who lost loved ones in the war.

Meanwhile, upon the Mail's publishing of this story, countries and parties with a vested interest in the conflict all seem to be jockeying for their own outcome.

In Europe, a cohort of countries are ambling toward backing Ukraine to continue the war. On Monday, during a round table meeting in Kyiv, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen suggested, invoking the domino theory, that if Russia takes Ukraine, it'll continue moving West.

"My guess is that we have a few months to make all the necessary decisions. Otherwise, it's too late. And too late can't be the conclusion," she said.

Last week, a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's ouster from the White House, after a row with President Donald Trump, Germany's Foreign Minister, Annalena Baerbock, gave a moral argument to support Ukraine, stating that democracy in Europe was on the line, all the while pledging her country's "commitment" to the embattled nation and condemning the U.S. for its withdrawal of support.

On Thursday, other European leaders voiced support for Ukraine, with the reports that they would be sharing intelligence with country after the U.S. cut off its own aid and intelligence support.

On Friday, Trump announced via Truth Social he was "considering" issuing a new round of banking and other sanctions on Russia until a final peace settlement is "reached."

Trump's statement comes as the U.S. and Ukraine are expected to meet in Saudi Arabia next Tuesday to discuss terms.