Trump Threatens Russia With Sanctions, Tariffs

President Donald Trump on Friday threatened Russia with "large scale" sanctions and tariffs until a peace agreement is reached with Ukraine.

"Based on the fact that Russia is absolutely 'pounding' Ukraine on the battlefield right now, I am strongly considering large scale Banking Sanctions, Sanctions, and Tariffs on Russia until a Cease Fire and FINAL SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PEACE IS REACHED," Trump posted on Truth Social. "To Russia and Ukraine, get to the table right now, before it is too late. Thank you!!!"

Trump's warnings came after he suspended all military aid and intelligence sharing channels this week after a contentious meeting at the Oval Office last Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia launched a barrage overnight against Ukraine, targeting energy and gas infrastructure in a massive drone and missile attack, according to Ukrainian officials, reported ABC News.

The Ukrainian Air Force said Russia launched 261 missiles and drones and that it used Mirage-2000 fighter jets for the first time, along with F-16s, while repelling the Russians' attack.

The attacks came after Zelenskyy said talks would take place with the U.S. next week on ending the three-year war.

Zelenskyy called for a truce in the air and at sea and additional pressure on Russia after the overnight attacks.

"The first steps to establishing real peace should be forcing the sole source of this war, Russia, to stop such attacks," he posted on the Telegraph app.

At least 10 people, including a child, were injured in the attacks, according to Ukrainian authorities.

"Russia is trying to hurt ordinary Ukrainians by striking energy and gas production facilities, without abandoning its goal of leaving us without light and heat, and causing the greatest harm to ordinary citizens," Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko posted on Facebook.

Russia has often targeted Ukraine's power grid, disrupting critical heat and water supplies.

Zelenskyy said Thursday in his weekly address that he is traveling to Saudi Arabia on Monday to meet the country's crown prince and that his team will stay to hold talks with U.S. officials.