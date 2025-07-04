Trump Hails Newsmax Guest in Truth Post

President Donald Trump was up early Independence Day morning tuning into Newsmax, just hours after returning from an Iowa campaign rally, hailing the holiday and the signing of the One Big Beautiful Bill.

"Republican Strategist T.J. McCormack was fantastic this morning on Newsmax," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post Friday. "He really knows his 'stuff!'"

McCormack appeared on Newsmax's "Wake Up America" with co-hosts Marc Lotter and Krysia Lenzo and immediately gave his opinion on Trump's megabill being passed by Congress.

"Well, it had to happen, first of all," McCormack said. "And for once, I was really, really proud thoroughly of how the GOP messaged and put the other side, put the Democrats into a corner by constantly for the last couple of weeks driving, driving home the fact that any anything other than passing this bill would have been a 68% tax increase, the largest in American history on the American people. Boom. That's you just can't argue your way out of that corner.

"Also, the no tax on tips is unassailable. And that's something that that Trump ran on for an entire year. And the Republicans finally started driving that home as being something that was going to happen."

The radio talk show host added that the bill's fine print "reminds you of just how great this bill is."

"Americans are going to be able to write off interest on their on their car loans, for example. I mean, that's the sort of thing that really is a game changer," he said. "And plus, too, thankfully, a lot of blue state Republicans such as [Rep.] Mike Lawler in New York state, where we are held tough, and held tough and held out for the SALT [state and local tax] deductions, which means that people can write their home loan payments and the interest on those on those sorts of loans."

McCormack extolled Trump's ability to persuade lawmakers to pass the legislation before his July 4 deadline.

"Once and for all, everybody has to acknowledge the dealmaking capabilities of Donald Trump," McCormack said. "I mean, yesterday the president showed every aspect of his skill set, right?

"At one point, we saw the deal making, the legislative, the arm-twisting president, the art of the deal guy making this deal, getting those Republicans on the phone at the, you know, over the last 24 hours of this process and driving home, whipping his own votes with Mike Johnson being his own whip. And you also had the diplomatic Trump while all that's going on, he gets off the phone with those Republican holdouts and Mike Johnson, boom, he jumps on the phone with Vladimir Putin.

"This guy is absolutely unbelievable."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com