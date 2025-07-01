Newsmax Grows With Russell Index, Banker Says

That Newsmax Inc. (NYSE:NMAX) has been added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index and the broader mid-cap Russell 3000 Index, providing the company with increased visibility within the institutional investor community, is exciting indeed, Mark Elenowitz, managing director of Digital Offering, said Tuesday.

Elenowitz's firm successfully completed Newsmax's pre-IPO and IPO earlier this year, raising $300 million.

"I'm a shareholder, so I was really excited yesterday with the news that Newsmax has joined the Russell 2000 and 3000," Elenowitz said in an interview on the network's "Wake Up America."

The Russell addition shows that Newsmax has been recognized by one of the top indexes, "as well as a great small-cap company," he added.

The Russell additions will allow institutions, index funds, and other professional investors to follow along and add Newsmax to their portfolios, Elenowitz continued.

Investment managers and institutional investors widely use Russell's indexes, with approximately $10.6 trillion in assets benchmarked against the U.S. indexes.

"We saw that yesterday with some of the volume increases and price increases as these portfolio managers were adjusting their portfolio allocations," he said.

"There are two things that come from it," said Elenowitz. "One is market visibility. There are a lot of institutions and professional investors that focus on small-cap investment, and they follow the index."

When a company is added, which happens just once a year, on June. 30, "these funds will then allocate a certain portion of their buying directly into these types of stocks," he continued.

"The other thing is it gives that liquidity boost because as that buying comes in, more and more shares are purchased and liquidity tends to increase."

Newsmax's success, Elenowitz added, "goes down ultimately to the viewers."

"We've had such a great support system that we've seen," he said. "On a monthly basis, the Nielsen ratings have increased. In fact, in the first quarter, we saw viewership go up over 50% for the streaming service. In May, we saw over 21.5 million viewers."

Newsmax has also not only recently signed deals with YouTube TV, Verizon, and Hulu, said Elenowitz, but on Monday announced a deal in which Trump Media will distribute Newsmax content to a global audience.

"So that has all come right from the IPO," said Elenowitz. "We've been excited to see that visibility increase."

Forward-Looking Statements:

This communication contains forward-looking statements. From time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements can be identified by those that are not historical in nature. The forward-looking statements discussed in this communication and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us. Newsmax does not guarantee future results, performance or achievements. Moreover, neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements after the date of this communication to conform our prior statements to actual results or revised expectations, and we do not intend to do so. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include various factors, including but not limited to our ability to change the direction of Newsmax, our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs, the competitive environment of our business changes in domestic and global general economic and macro-economic conditions and/or uncertainties and factors set forth in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" in Newsmax's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, Newsmax's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025, and other filings Newsmax makes with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nothing in this communication should be regarded as a representation by any person that the forward-looking statements set forth herein will be achieved or that any of the contemplated results of such forward-looking statements will be achieved. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements in this communication, which speak only as of the date they are made and are qualified in their entirety by reference to the cautionary statements herein.