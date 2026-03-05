Trump-Backed Group, Congressional Commission Clash Over 250th Plans

Two groups are vying to shape the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations, raising questions about funding and oversight, The Washington Post reported Thursday.

America250, a bipartisan commission created by Congress a decade ago, has been tasked with organizing nationwide programming to commemorate the nation's semiquincentennial.

The group has overseen initiatives including grants to state commissions, educational efforts, and ceremonial events marking the Army's 250th anniversary.

A newer effort, Freedom 250, a public-private partnership launched by the White House in December and backed by President Donald Trump, has rapidly taken on a higher public profile with a series of prominent announcements and events.

The organization, led by former Trump administration official Keith Krach, has introduced "Freedom Trucks," six customized semitrailers designed as traveling exhibits, funded with $10 million in federal money.

A "Freedom Plane," a Boeing 737 carrying historic documents including the Declaration of Independence, also recently began a nationwide tour.

Freedom 250 is also planning several high-profile events, including a national prayer gathering on the National Mall, an IndyCar race in Washington, and a UFC fight outside the White House scheduled for Trump's birthday.

Both groups draw on private sponsorships from companies such as Oracle, Palantir and Exiger and are expected to share in $150 million in federal funding appropriated by Congress last year and overseen by the Interior Department.

The emergence of the Trump-aligned group has prompted criticism from some Democrats and watchdog groups who question whether federal funds intended for nationwide celebrations are being directed to the new organization.

Sen. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., who led a letter from 12 Senate Democrats last month requesting information from the Interior Department, said the initiative raised concerns about potential influence tied to donations.

"The Trump administration's latest venture, Freedom 250, continues to raise serious and troubling questions about whether access to the president or official government events is for sale to the highest bidders," Schiff said.

"And if the administration is commingling taxpayer dollars with other funds in an unaccountable private entity run by the president's allies, it is an open invitation for corruption. We need answers."

Freedom 250 spokeswoman Rachel Reisner rejected those claims, saying the president appreciates donor support but "unlike the politicians of the past, he can't be bought."

"As we approach this historic milestone in our nation's founding, we will not be deterred by any partisan outrage or political theater," Reisner said, adding that the group has reached out to all 50 governors and partnered with organizations including PragerU and MyAmerica2026.

The Interior Department declined to specify how the $150 million in funding will be allocated but said in a statement it looks forward to celebrating "250 years of American greatness alongside President Donald J. Trump."

Although both organizations publicly say they are cooperating, people familiar with the planning told The Washington Post that tensions have grown behind the scenes over the pace of planning, funding, and how prominently the president should feature in anniversary events.

Rosie Rios, the Democrat leading America250, has said the two groups will focus on different roles, with Freedom 250 concentrating on Washington-area events while the congressional commission coordinates nationwide programming.

Some critics warn the anniversary risks becoming politicized. Richard Painter, a former chief ethics lawyer in the George W. Bush White House, said taxpayer funding should not be used to advance partisan interests.

"The one thing our taxpayer funds should not be used for is politicizing the 250th anniversary of the founding of the country," Painter said. "The celebrations here shouldn't be owned by one political party or another."