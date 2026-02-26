Noem: DHS Shutdown Hits World Cup, America 250 Security

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Thursday that the shutdown at the Department of Homeland Security is disrupting security and planning work for the 2026 World Cup and the nation's 250th anniversary celebrations.

She said reviewers at the Federal Emergency Management Agency were sidelined as grant decisions for host-city preparations remain on hold.

In a post on X, Noem wrote that FEMA "was in the final stages of reviewing applications to ensure proper oversight when Democrats shut down the government, putting significant portions of the FEMA staff on administrative leave."

"No funds have been awarded yet under the FIFA World Cup Grant Program. The longer DHS goes without funding, the less prepared our nation will be for threats at the FIFA World Cup and America 250."

"This Democrat shutdown directly impacts DHS's ability to keep Americans safe at these events and our national security," she added.

The Senate vote that stalled DHS funding took place Feb. 12.

Senators rejected a cloture motion to proceed to HR 7147, a consolidated appropriations measure, by a 52-47 vote.

The first World Cup game in the U.S. is a June 12 match in Los Angeles between the U.S. and Paraguay.

FIFA's published match schedule shows a U.S. vs. Paraguay match in the Los Angeles market on Thursday, June 11, and the tournament running through Sunday, July 19, when the final is scheduled.

Meanwhile, the United States will celebrate 250 years of independence on July 4, 2026, marking the anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Noem's warning comes as host-city officials and outside groups have raised concerns that a prolonged funding lapse could complicate security coordination for the tournament, including planning for crowds and related events.

DHS has faced criticism for its stringent immigration enforcement tactics in President Donald Trump's second term.

Senate Democrats have said they will not advance DHS funding without limits on immigration enforcement, including restrictions on Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents wearing masks and requirements for body cameras, identification, and warrant and use-of-force rules.

CBS News reported that Democrats pledged to continue withholding funds until enforcement practices are changed.

"Democrats must end this shutdown now and let DHS get back to our mission of protecting the homeland," Noem said.