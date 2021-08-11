Trump: Many Turning Off Fox News

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday said Fox News Channel is losing viewers because it is “doing a disservice” by not focusing on the country’s voting issues.

“Fox doesn’t understand that it is missing a rating bonanza by not covering the 2020 Election Fraud, the Crime of the Century, which is being exposed throughout many states on a daily basis,” Trump said in a statement released by his Save America organization.

“They are also doing a disservice to our Country. People have turned them off!”

While Fox News remains the leader cable news ratings, it is seeing stiff competition from Newsmax. For example Fox trailed Newsmax in ratings for live coverage of Trump’s Phoenix rally July 24.

According to media analytics giant Nielsen, during the rally Newsmax had 45% more viewers than Fox News in households that get both networks on their home cable system.

Trump’s criticism is his latest of Fox, which he called “virtually unwatchable” in late November and in May said it had alienated conservative viewers.

"If you look at Fox at how they did, versus how they did in 2016, it was day and night," Trump told Newsmax's "Dick Morris Democracy" in an exclusive interview.

"A big difference, and people are very angry about it."

Conversely, he has hailed outlets, particularly Newsmax and One America News.

"Newsmax has been really good," Trump told “The Dan Bongino Show” in April. "Others are coming along, and people are seeing that people are watching these conservative networks. We have more than half, substantially more than half the people.