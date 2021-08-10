Trump Again Slams 'Overrated' McConnell for Giving Biden Infrastructure Victory

Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday again blasted "overrated" Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., for supporting the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package.

The Senate on Tuesday was ready to hand President Joe Biden a victory by voting to pass one of the largest infrastructure investment bills in decades.

"Nobody will ever understand why Mitch McConnell allowed this non-infrastructure bill to be passed," Trump said in a statement, The Hill reported. "He has given up all of his leverage for the big whopper of a bill that will follow.

"I have quietly said for years that Mitch McConnell is the most overrated man in politics — now I don’t have to be quiet anymore.

"He is working so hard to give Biden a victory, now they'll go for the big one, including the biggest tax increases in the history of our Country."

McConnell, who has become a common Trump target, was expected to vote for the bill Tuesday after voting to end debate on the measure Sunday night.

The infrastructure bill was expected to pass, with about 20 Republican senators supporting the package.

On Sunday, Trump in a statement said the infrastructure bill was "the beginning of the Green New Deal."

"The bill I proposed, which Mitch McConnell couldn't do anything with, was pure infrastructure. I want what is best for America, not what’s best for the Communist Democrat Party," Trump said. "This will be a big victory for the Democrats and will be used against Republicans in the upcoming elections.

"[Senate Majority Leader Chuck] Schumer is using the threat of 'we can do it the hard way or do it the easy way' and keeping people in town. McConnell never did that on a real infrastructure bill. Hopefully the House will be much stronger than the Senate."

Once the bill passes, Democrats will focus on the second half of their infrastructure priorities -- a $3.5 trillion budget resolution focused on what some have dubbed "human infrastructure," such as funding for education, public housing, clean energy efforts, and expanding health care.

Passing the measure through budget reconciliation, which requires only a simple majority for approval, means avoiding a potential Republican filibuster.

Before that, however, the Senate must open the floor for up to 50 hours of debate. The session, known as a vote-a-rama, allows lawmakers to force a vote on any proposal they wish.

The Hill reported senators were discussing about yielding back the majority of their debate time so that the vote-a-rama session moves quickly.