Trump Raises More Than Any Ex-President in History: $82M

Reporting an unprecedented haul, former President Donald Trump has raised more than $82 million in the first half of 2021 and has $102 million in the war chest from his political action committees, according to Federal Election Commission filings.

Trump is the first former president to report nine figures in donations for his political operation, Politico reported.

All this comes despite bans from Big Tech and social media platforms, making the achievement even more notable.

The period reported is from Jan. 1 to June 30 of this year, as the former president has battled obstruction of election fraud investigations and constantly rebuked the struggles of the Biden administration, including the border, pandemic, foreign policy, and inflation.

Trump-affiliated political action committees raised nearly $82 million in the six months from 3.2 million contributions, Axios reported from a representatives' emailed statement.

"The committees have approximately $102 million cash on hand," the statement added.

The rough total dollars and contributions averages out to be around $25.63 per donation.

The president has not decided to run for office again, but he has teased it and said "antiquated" campaign finance laws are keeping him from making an official campaign announcement.

Trump's major fundraising arms are the Save America PAC and his Make America Great Again PAC and the majority of his funds raised are being stockpiled and not spent, The Washington Post reported.

"This man has no intention of going away," Dan Eberhart, a major Republican donor who has been critical of Trump, told the Post. "To me, the $64,000 question is how much money he's going to spend on primaries. Is he going to save it for himself, or is he going to go completely nuts on five different House races and spend a tremendous amount of money?"

"It seems like he's going to go all out for his chosen people."

That means spending to bolster Trump-endorsed Republicans in the 2022 midterms to help the Republican Party take back the House and Senate majorities.