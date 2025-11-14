Trump Wants DOJ to Probe Epstein's Links to Clinton, Others

President Donald Trump says he will direct the Department of Justice to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's connections to former President Bill Clinton and other high-profile figures after Democrats released emails from the deceased sex offender that mentioned Trump.

"Now that the Democrats are using the Epstein Hoax, involving Democrats, not Republicans, to try and deflect from their disastrous SHUTDOWN, and all of their other failures," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"I will be asking A.G. Pam Bondi, and the Department of Justice, together with our great patriots at the FBI, to investigate Jeffrey Epstein's involvement and relationship with Bill Clinton, Larry Summers, Reid Hoffman, J.P. Morgan, Chase, and many other people and institutions, to determine what was going on with them, and him.

"This is another Russia, Russia, Russia Scam, with all arrows pointing to the Democrats. Records show that these men, and many others, spent large portions of their life with Epstein, and on his 'Island.' Stay tuned!!!" he added.

Attorney General Bondi said Jay Clayton, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, will take the lead on the investigation.

JPMorgan said in a statement it regrets its past association with Epstein, who was a client between 1998 and 2013, and did not help him commit "heinous acts."

Clinton and Summers, secretary of the Treasury from 1999 to 2001, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. LinkedIn co-founder Hoffman could not be immediately reached for comment.

JPMorgan paid $290 million in 2023 to some of Epstein's victims to settle accusations that it had turned a blind eye to his sex trafficking.

The deal followed embarrassing disclosures that JPMorgan ignored internal warnings and overlooked red flags about Epstein. The bank did not admit wrongdoing in the settlement.

No credible evidence has surfaced that Clinton, Summers, or Hoffman were involved in Epstein's sex trafficking. All have previously denied wrongdoing and have expressed regret about their relationships with him.

The House Oversight Committee earlier this week released emails Epstein wrote that mentioned Trump by name. Trump didn't receive or send any of the messages and has not been accused of any criminal wrongdoing in connection with Epstein.

The House is set to vote next week on whether to force the DOJ to release all additional files in the Epstein case. The Senate will need to bring it up for a vote if the House does pass it and Trump will need to sign it, though each of those things are unlikely to happen.

But the president has put pressure on key Republicans to oppose the legislation, including Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., reported The Guardian.

DOJ and FBI officials on Wednesday during a meeting with Boebert tried to persuade her to withdraw her name on a discharge petition that would force the release of those documents, reported Axios.