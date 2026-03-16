Conservative Groups Push Trump to Ramp Up Deportations

Major conservative groups are pressing the Trump administration to intensify deportation efforts against migrants in the U.S., reports the Daily Caller.

The push comes as the White House recently told Republicans to tell constituents the focus is on deporting hardened criminals ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

Matt O'Brien, deputy executive director of the Federation for American Immigration Reform, told the Daily Caller that Trump "secured a second term in the White House largely on the promise to enforce the entirety of the Immigration and Nationality Act, as written by Congress.

"Those of us who value national sovereignty and the rule of law are now concerned that Team Trump is going to revert to the same lazy, selective enforcement policies relied on by past presidents."

Lora Ries, a senior immigration policy expert at the Heritage Foundation, added: "Americans voted for a change, and millions of inadmissible aliens entered during Biden's four years.

"So just focusing on worst of the worst criminal aliens, that gets you hundreds of thousands, but it doesn't get you millions, and we need millions deported."

Their organizations helped form a new advocacy group aimed at pressing President Donald Trump to increase deportation efforts.

The group, called the Mass Deportation Coalition, says it plans to lobby the administration to prioritize the removal of migrants who are legally eligible for deportation, arguing that immigration enforcement must be significantly expanded to address unlawful entry and visa overstays.

Chris Chmielenski, president of the Immigration Accountability Project, also a partner in the Mass Deportation Coalition, said polling showed that deportations "turn out Trump's base.

"So we're hoping that with the Trump administration it is just a messaging thing, and when it comes to policy that they're going to continue to move forward with mass deportations," he added.

Immigration has long been Trump's signature issue and was a central theme of his 2024 campaign.

His first year back in the White House saw sweeping changes in enforcement and an infusion of billions of dollars for the agencies tasked with carrying out his agenda.

Axios reported Tuesday that White House Deputy Chief of Staff James Blair told House Republicans to stop rhetoric on mass deportations and focus on deporting violent criminals, though the report was disputed by the Trump administration.