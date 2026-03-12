Coalition Pushes Trump to Continue Mass Deportations

A coalition of longtime allies of President Donald Trump, groups advocating stricter immigration policies, and conservative policy experts has formed a new advocacy group aimed at pressing the administration to intensify deportation efforts against migrants in the United States, reported Politico.

The group, called the Mass Deportation Coalition, says it plans to lobby the administration to prioritize the removal of all migrants who are legally eligible for deportation, arguing that immigration enforcement must be significantly expanded to address unlawful entry and overstays.

The push comes as the White House told Republicans to say the focus is on deporting just hardened criminals.

The coalition, which includes Mark Morgan, the former acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection under Trump; former Blackwater CEO Erik Prince; and conservative think tanks such as the Heritage Foundation, the group behind Project 2025, commissioned new polling to back its theory that deporting migrants means wins in November.

The survey, conducted by the top Trump polling group McLaughlin & Associates, found that 66% of likely 2026 voters support deporting any migrants who enter the country illegally; 58% said they support deporting all deportable migrants, not just violent criminals.

"Overwhelmingly, Trump voters expect this from the administration. They don't just support it — they expect it," Chris Chmielenski, president of the conservative Immigration Accountability Project, told Politico.

"This is a good way to reenergize the base as we move into the midterms, the same way that Trump was able to do so in the lead-up to the 2024 general election."

Immigration has long been Trump's signature issue and was a central theme of his 2024 campaign.

His first year back in the White House saw sweeping changes in enforcement and an infusion of billions of dollars to the agencies tasked with carrying out his agenda.

Axios on Tuesday reported that White House deputy chief of staff James Blair told House Republicans to stop rhetoric on mass deportations and focus on deporting violent criminals, though the report was disputed by the Trump administration.

"President Trump's highest priority has always been the deportation of illegal alien criminals who endanger American communities," White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement.

"Nobody is changing the Administration's immigration enforcement agenda."