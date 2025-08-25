Trump: Christie 'Got Away With Murder' on Bridgegate

President Donald Trump said Monday that he would let the Justice Department decide whether to revisit former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's involvement in the 2013 Bridgegate scandal, adding that he believes Christie "got away with murder."

Trump's new comments on the matter came during a press gaggle in the Oval Office one day after he floated revisiting the scandal that resulted in convictions for two of Christie's former staffers.

Christie has long denied involvement in the lane closures of the George Washington Bridge, which were allegedly orchestrated by aides — former deputy Chief of Staff Bridget Anne Kelly and former top Port Authority official Bill Baroni — to punish the Democrat mayor of Fort Lee, New Jersey, for not endorsing Christie's reelection bid.

Trump said Christie hung his aides out to dry.

"I always felt he was guilty. But what he did was he ... closed down the George Washington Bridge. You had medical people, you had ambulances caught up; this thing was closed down. And obviously he knew about it," the president told reporters.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted on nine counts of conspiracy and fraud in 2016, a verdict that the Supreme Court overturned in 2020.

"But he blamed the young lady that worked for him and another person, and they got into a lot of trouble. But [Kelly] went through hell. She was a young mother, nice person. I knew her a little bit. And another man went to jail. And Chris got off," Trump said.

But he stopped short of calling for an investigation, leaving the decision in the hands of Attorney General Pam Bondi.

"If they wanna look at it — not for me — if they wanna look at it they can. You can ask Pam. I think we have other things to do, but I always thought he got away with murder," Trump said.