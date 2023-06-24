×
Tags: donald trump | chris christie | 2024 | presidential | gop | primary | candidate

Trump Mocks Christie 'Getting Booed Off the Stage'

By    |   Saturday, 24 June 2023 08:56 PM EDT

Capping the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority 2023, former President Donald Trump spoke to a raucous and adoring crowd, stopping to note the previous presidential candidates who spoke during the three-day event did not get the same reception.

"No president has ever fought for Christians as hard as I have, and I will keep on fighting. And I'll fight hard until I'm back behind that desk in the Oval Office, as the president," Trump said Saturday night in Washington, D.C., in a speech that aired live on Newsmax.

Trump turned to Ralph Reed, founder and chairman of coalition.

"Hey, Ralph. I have to ask Ralph a question: Were your other candidates treated this way?" Trump asked. "I don't think so.

"Actually, I saw one who was booed off the stage. He was."

The candidate who spoke and was booed was former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who has entered the 2024 GOP presidential primary campaign and taken an anti-Trump stance.

"But you know the greatest honor is in my case: You feel this way because we went through four great years," Trump added. "We did things that nobody thought could be done.

"So when you do feel this way, I really feel good," Trump continued, "because that means you accepted and loved what we did, and that four years we did more than probably any — and many people say this — more than any president."

