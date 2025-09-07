Trump: Cleaning Up Chicago, Not Going to War With It

Responding to Democrat criticism that he is going to war with an American city, President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that is what he is doing, The Hill reported.

Asked whether he was "threatening to go to war with Chicago," Trump told reporters that "we're not going to war. We're going to clean up our cities. We're going to clean them up, so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war. That's common sense."

Trump on Saturday posted an artificially generated image of his likeness as a law enforcement officer, with a background that included a depiction of Chicago burning, several helicopters, and text that read, "Chipocalypse Now."

The president also wrote that Chicago is "about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR."

Following that statement, Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker harshly criticized Trump, writing that "the president of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal."

The governor added that "Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

Trump border czar Tom Homan said Sunday that Chicago should "absolutely" expect action to enforce immigration laws in the city this week, The Hill reported, emphasizing that such action could include the National Guard.