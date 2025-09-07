WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
NEWSMAX TV HEALTH MONEY WORLD
Tags: trump | chicago | pritzker | war

Trump: Cleaning Up Chicago, Not Going to War With It

By    |   Sunday, 07 September 2025 08:07 PM EDT

Responding to Democrat criticism that he is going to war with an American city, President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that is what he is doing, The Hill reported.

Asked whether he was "threatening to go to war with Chicago," Trump told reporters that "we're not going to war. We're going to clean up our cities. We're going to clean them up, so they don't kill five people every weekend. That's not war. That's common sense."

Trump on Saturday posted an artificially generated image of his likeness as a law enforcement officer, with a background that included a depiction of Chicago burning, several helicopters, and text that read, "Chipocalypse Now."

The president also wrote that Chicago is "about to find out why it's called the Department of WAR." 

Following that statement, Democrat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker harshly criticized Trump, writing that "the president of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal."

The governor added that "Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won't be intimidated by a wannabe dictator."

Trump border czar Tom Homan said Sunday that Chicago should "absolutely" expect action to enforce immigration laws in the city this week, The Hill reported, emphasizing that such action could include the National Guard.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
US
Responding to Democrat criticism that he is going to war with an American city, President Donald Trump on Sunday denied that is what he is doing, The Hill reported. Asked whether he was "threatening to go to war with Chicago...
trump, chicago, pritzker, war
221
2025-07-07
Sunday, 07 September 2025 08:07 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved