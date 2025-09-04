Chicago Offers Support to Illegals Before ICE Sweep

Chicago on Thursday rolled out two initiatives in support of illegal immigrants ahead of an expected federal immigration crackdown that the governor said could begin as early as Friday in the city.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson, a Democrat, and the city's Office of Immigrant, Migrant, and Refugee Rights (IMRR) launched expanded "know your rights" and "family preparedness" campaigns as well as an updated website to help illegal aliens who could be caught by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

"The Family Preparedness Campaign gives our communities the tools they need to stay informed in this moment," Johnson said in a release.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, also a Democrat, warned that ICE operations could begin Saturday if not sooner.

President Donald Trump, however, has not announced when he might send in the National Guard, which could be deployed to protect ICE agents, and Vice President JD Vance said Wednesday there were "no immediate plans" to send in troops.

"So we're making a determination now, do we go to Chicago, or do we go to a place like New Orleans, where we have a great governor?" Trump said this week.

The city has canceled its two-day Mexican Independence Day celebration, El Grito Chicago, which had been set for Sept. 13-14. Mexican Independence Day is Sept. 16.

"We believe they are going to be fully assembled by tomorrow and can begin operations after that. We've heard that could begin Saturday morning, but it's possible I suppose they could begin tomorrow," Pritzker said this week, adding, "We have reason to believe that [White House deputy chief of staff] Stephen Miller chose the month of September to come to Chicago because of celebrations around Mexican Independence Day that happen here every year."

Meanwhile, the IMRR is hosting virtual family preparedness workshops every Thursday in September, part of Chicago's "know your rights" campaign.

"My administration will not allow our communities to be consumed by fear and uncertainty. We will continue to provide updated information so that all of the families of Chicago are prepared," Johnson's statement added.