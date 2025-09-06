Trump Takes Aim at Chicago, Warns of 'Chipocalypse Now'

President Donald Trump invoked a dark twist on a famous movie line this week, sharing an artificial intelligence-generated image of himself as a war-movie character while warning Chicago of looming deportations.

"'I love the smell of deportations in the morning...' Chicago about to find out why it is called the Department of WAR," Trump posted alongside an image of himself as Robert Duvall's character from the 1979 film "Apocalypse Now" with helicopters hovering above the Chicago city skyline.

The Trump administration is preparing to send at least 300 federal agents from the Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and other agencies to the Great Lakes Naval Base in North Chicago, Illinois. The mobilization is part of what officials describe as enhanced immigration enforcement operations slated to begin this weekend.

While National Guard units will not be deployed inside Chicago, other states are moving to reinforce federal operations.

Reportedly, dozens of Indiana National Guard members will soon be called up to assist immigration enforcement efforts across the state. About 50 members are expected to deploy by mid-September.

A state spokesperson said the troops will not conduct arrests or participate directly in enforcement. Instead, they will handle "administrative logistics and support tasks."

Louisiana has launched a similar initiative, mobilizing nearly 100 members of its National Guard for administrative duties tied to immigration enforcement.

Vice President JD Vance was recently asked whether National Guard troops could be sent to Chicago to address crime or immigration issues. He said there were "no immediate plans," but added that Trump is prepared to act decisively if needed.

"The president has said he has the legal authority to protect American citizens, whether that's in Chicago or Washington, D.C.," Vance said.