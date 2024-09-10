WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: trump | campaign | harris | biden | inseparable

Trump Campaign Ties Harris to Biden: 'Inseparable'

Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:21 AM EDT

The Trump presidential campaign set out to frame Democrat presidential nominee Kamala Harris as "inseparable" from President Joe Biden on Tuesday, hours ahead of the first presidential debate.

Trump's campaign released a video titled "Day 1," mocking Harris' Day 1 agenda given that her first day was 3½ years ago, the same time Biden-Harris administration took office. The campaign also released a statement, headlined "Kamala Harris is inseparable from Joe Biden," highlighting a Monday report Harris' policy platform was "lifted from Joe Biden's campaign website."

"Kamala Harris owns Joe Biden's failed record on the economy and the border," the statement read. "The Harris campaign can try to deny this, but it's hard to separate yourself from someone when you are copying all of their policies."

The dual releases would seem to portend a key attack line of Republican nominee Donald Trump against Harris on Tuesday night, The Hill reported.

"Day 1 for Kamala was 3½ years ago," Trump says at a rally featured in the video, which linked Harris to the administration's open-border policies, inflation, and rising costs, and her influence as the last person in the room on the unconditional withdrawal from Afghanistan three years ago that resulted in the deaths of 13 American servicemembers.

The two-pronged attack from the Trump team comes a day after The New Republic reported that Harris' release of her policy initiatives Sunday "was undermined by a simple but telling error: The page's source code revealed that parts of the platform were copied directly from Biden's campaign page," the campaign wrote.

The misstep was originally outed by people on X.

"They copied and pasted the policy page code from biden's website and couldn't be assed [sic] to change it. 'join our campaign to re-elect joe biden today!'" posted one.

Mark Swanson

Mark Swanson, a Newsmax writer and editor, has nearly three decades of experience covering news, culture and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 10 September 2024 11:21 AM
