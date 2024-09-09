Caroline Sunshine to Newsmax: Kamala Harris Running From Record

Caroline Sunshine, the Trump campaign's deputy communications director, told Newsmax on Monday that Vice President Kamala Harris "has a record that she is running from."

"She has been the incumbent for the last 3 1/2 years," Sunshine said during an appearance on Newsmax's "National Report." "Her day one was 3 1/2 years ago. She has a bad record. It's one that she's running from.

"She cast the tie-breaking vote that has caused a once-in-a-generation inflation crisis. The hands and the blood of 13 U.S. service members who died during that disastrous withdrawal of Afghanistan are on her shoulders because she was the last person in the room when [President] Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were withdrawing our country from Afghanistan. That same decision invited the chaos and war that we see on the world stage now, where [Russian President] Vladimir Putin did, in fact, invade Ukraine. And now we have the world being closer to the brink of World War III than it's ever been."

Sunshine zeroed in on Harris' border failures. "Of course, Kamala Harris' failures at the border, where you could quite literally go down and visit the border today, which Kamala Harris has yet to do, and you can see the border wall that [former] President [Donald] Trump constructed during his four years in office," she continued. "And you can quite literally see the pieces of empty border wall that Kamala Harris has allowed to just lay there, as she has allowed violent, criminal, illegal immigrants to come in and kill and rape our women and children. That is Kamala Harris' record, and it's one that she's running from."

Sunshine also disputed the characterization that Harris is a flip-flopper on the issues, calling the Democrat presidential nominee a "fraud" instead.

"It's not so much that Kamala Harris has flip-flopped on her positions," Sunshine said. "It's that Kamala Harris is a fraud. She's like every other career politician who's never held a private-sector job in their lives.

"She just tells you what she thinks you want to hear. … Kamala Harris has said she wants to ban fracking. You can absolutely make good on the fact that that is exactly what she would do to someplace like the great state of Pennsylvania. You look at her record on the border. Kamala Harris has allowed upwards of 20 million illegal immigrants into this country under Joe Biden, being his vice president, but she would allow 40 million more into this country."

"She's a radical liberal," she continued. "I always say, you can take the woman out of San Francisco; you can't take San Francisco out of the woman. She said it in her own words in that very short-lived 16-minute interview she did on CNN — she said her values haven't changed. Well, to be very clear, Kamala Harris' values read like a wish list for MS-13 gang members, criminals and [Swedish climate activist] Greta Thunberg. That is exactly who she is, and that is who she is going to be on that debate stage [Tuesday]. And President Trump is not going to let her hide from her personality, from her persona, or her record."

