Ryan Routh Reveals Reasons He Targeted Trump

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 12:56 PM EST

Ryan Routh, who is charged with attempting to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump in Florida in September, has sent a letter to the corporate media from prison accusing Trump of destabilizing the Middle East by withdrawing from the Iran nuclear deal in his first administration, The National Pulse reported on Tuesday.

Politico was one of the outlets that received the letter.

In his arguments, Routh parrots both the regime in Tehran and Democratic Party talking points, blaming Trump for "all those lives lost and all the destruction" in the Mideast.

Routh called in his letter for peace in the region, urging President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken to negotiate with Tehran, Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis, according to The National Pulse.

"We must demand that Israel stop their attacks and find common ground," Routh wrote.

Routh is known for his long-standing devotion to the Islamic Republic, including writing to the Iranian government in 2018 that "you are free to assassinate Trump."

Routh also echoed Democratic Party talking points in the letter by calling Trump a "dictator," warning of civil war, and advocating for limits on presidential power.

Although Routh disclaims party affiliation, his attacks mirrored Democratic criticisms of both Trump's policies and leadership style, The National Pulse reported.

Routh also linked himself to Thomas Crooks, who was killed in July during another assassination attempt on Trump.

Routh claimed in the letter that both were "ready to die for freedom and democracy."

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman

Tuesday, 26 November 2024 12:56 PM
