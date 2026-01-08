Trump: 'Arrest Them All' in Somali Cash Probe

President Donald Trump did not hold back on social media Thursday while sharing a report alleging Somali couriers moved an abnormally large amount of money through the Minneapolis airport.

"Arrest them all. They are criminals!!!" Trump wrote on Truth Social while reposting a Just the News story about a "Somali cash exodus" from Minneapolis that he said dwarfed activity seen at other major U.S. airports.

The post amplified new reporting that cited Homeland Security Department officials describing what they called a "substantially abnormal" flow of cash leaving Minnesota through Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Airport — a pattern they said should have triggered alarms during the Biden administration.

According to Just the News, TSA detected and flagged nearly $700 million in cash moved out of Minneapolis in luggage by Somali couriers in 2024 and 2025 alone, an extraordinary total that averaged nearly $1 million a day.

Officials told the outlet that Minneapolis travelers alone carried $342.37 million in 2024 and $349.4 million in 2025, with some trips allegedly involving as much as $1 million in a single journey.

Officials also expressed concern about the reported routing of cash through Amsterdam and then to Dubai, a travel pattern that has drawn heightened interest from intelligence agencies and federal investigators.

One official familiar with the matter described it as "like a cash ATM draining American dollars and moving them overseas," and said the activity was openly conducted through legal declarations under customs rules.

Just the News reported the amounts detected leaving Minneapolis were 10 to 100 times larger than the foreign cash totals observed at bigger airports and in some cases nearly unheard of by comparison.

Officials told the outlet the Minneapolis totals were "99% larger" than foreign cash detected or declared in 2025 at airports such as Dallas-Fort Worth, Atlanta, or JFK, and still far exceeded totals at Seattle, another major international hub.

While the money was reportedly declared legally, Just the News said the scale of the outbound cash has now become part of a broader Homeland Security Investigations probe tied to a multibillion-dollar fraud investigation centered in Minnesota's Somali immigrant community, where dozens have already been charged or convicted in previous schemes.

Trump has repeatedly argued the scope of Minnesota's alleged Somali-linked fraud could be far larger than what investigators initially uncover.

In comments to reporters, Trump suggested that if investigators have identified $19 billion, "that means it could be 50," calling the numbers "astronomical" and vowing the "gravy train is over." Trump also argued that those found complicit should be deported.

The political and legal fallout could expand further.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has said the administration is looking at revoking the citizenship of Somali Americans convicted of fraud connected to Minnesota's major welfare scandals, underscoring the administration's broader push to punish large-scale abuse of taxpayer-funded programs.

For conservatives, the emerging Minneapolis airport cash trail is raising new questions: Why wasn't the pattern flagged sooner, how much taxpayer fraud may be tied to it, and how long Washington looked the other way while American dollars allegedly flowed overseas in plain sight.