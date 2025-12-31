Trump: Tim Walz a 'Crooked Governor'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday labeled Minnesota Democrat Tim Walz a "crooked governor" and blamed alleged government fraud in the state on "people that came into our Country, illegally, from Somalia," singling out Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.

"Tim Waltz of Minnesota is a Crooked Governor!!!" Trump posted at 9:26 a.m. ET on Truth Social.

Nearly 90 minutes later, Trump claimed that "much of the Minnesota Fraud, up to 90%," is tied to Somali immigrants who entered the U.S. illegally, and he hit Omar with personal attacks while calling for those involved in fraud schemes to be deported.

Trump described Omar as "an ungrateful loser who only complains and never contributes," and accused her of being one of the "many scammers."

He also repeated a long-circulating allegation about Omar's family life that she has denied.

Trump's comments come as Minnesota has been rocked by mounting investigations and prosecutions tied to alleged misuse of taxpayer funds during the pandemic, particularly involving meal and social-services programs.

The New York Post reported that federal prosecutors have charged nearly 90 people in connection with what it described as a massive fraud scheme tied to the Somali community in Omar's district — though the newspaper noted that she has not been accused of wrongdoing.

The Post also reported that Omar's personal wealth has dramatically increased in recent years, with her latest financial disclosures listing assets valued between roughly $6 million and $30 million, compared with a negative net worth when she entered Congress.

The outlet also scrutinized business ventures tied to her husband, political consultant Tim Mynett, including a venture capital firm and a winery operation, raising questions about valuation changes and transparency.

Mynett has not been charged in connection with the Minnesota fraud cases cited by the Post, and some matters referenced in the report were described as having been settled out of court.

The controversy has intensified as Republicans escalate oversight efforts.

House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., announced a hearing next week titled, "Oversight of Fraud and Misuse of Federal Funds in Minnesota: Part I," set for Jan. 7.

Comer also invited Minnesota Democrat Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison to testify on Feb. 10, accusing state leadership of being "asleep at the wheel or complicit" as taxpayer dollars were allegedly siphoned from public programs.

Trump, who has made border security and government accountability central to his agenda, used the Minnesota scandal to argue that lax immigration enforcement and weak oversight go hand in hand.

Conservatives have long warned that taxpayer-funded programs become prime targets for fraud when Washington and blue-state leaders expand benefits while failing to enforce basic safeguards, and they argue Minnesota is now a high-profile example.

Democrats have pushed back on broader political claims tying fraud to immigration status, noting that criminal cases should be handled through investigations and courts.