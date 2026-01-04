WATCH TV LIVE

Trump: Somalis 'Ripping' Us Off, They All Should Go

By    |   Sunday, 04 January 2026 11:03 PM EST

President Donald Trump suggested a potentially higher figure for alleged Somali fraud in Minnesota, saying the total could reach $50 billion because the real amount is often greater than what investigators uncover.

"Somalians are ripping off our country to the tune of, it looks like, $19 billion — but that's only what they can find," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One on the trek back to Washington, D.C., after the Christmas and New Year's Eve break at Mar-a-Lago.

"Usually when you're looking at 19, that means it could be 50.

"But the numbers are astronomical."

Those complicit in fraud should be deported, Trump continued.

"They're stealing from the American taxpayer," Trump said. "And every one of them should be forced to leave this country, including Ilhan Omar, who's a total crook and she's one of the leaders of it. Not the only, because she's not that smart."

Trump added that the gravy train is over.

"We're not going to pay it anymore," he concluded. "We're not going to pay them, and we're not going to pay California, and we're not going to pay Illinois with that big slob of a governor that they have."

