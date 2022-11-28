Wisconsin Children's Hospital Hiring Trans Activists as Chaplains

The premier children's hospital in Wisconsin is now hiring trans activists as chaplains and "spiritual care interns."

According to The Federalist, Children's Wisconsin staff members were first notified of the new hires when fliers were put up that said "meet Your New Chaplain: Kate Newendorp."

The fliers then proclaimed Newendorp's pronouns are "she/her/hers" and her fiancé's are "they/he."

"Working in a pediatric hospital is a dream come true!" Newendorp is quoted on the flier as saying. "I am so excited to be working alongside everyone and am pumped to be part of the team. Think of me as your friendly next-door neighbor!"

However, Newendorp's Marxist views go beyond pronouns. She seemingly rejects religious doctrines on abortion, transgender surgeries, and same-sex relations.

"Love Jesus. Be gay. Get ordained," Newendorp wrote on Facebook in June, with pictures of herself wearing rainbow garb, The Federalist reported. "What better way to celebrate Pride than being ordained?! Many thanks to my church and classis for being willing to stand for queer folks being included in ministry and for allowing me to follow God's call."

In October, after getting engaged to her female fiancé who identifies as transgender, Newendorp posted online about her church that "also your casual reminder that my validity as an ordained minister is currently under review by my denomination because of the love I feel for my fiancé. Do better Church, because I'm not going anywhere. I was called."

Newendorp's Twitter bio all but confirms her full-fledged leftist activism, saying she is a "Chaplain desiring to shake things up" and she's "Daydreaming about … a time where God isn't referred to with male pronouns."

Newendorp has also used her social media to promote COVID vaccination, masking, voting for Democrats, and saying abortion is a "religious freedom."

"People of all genders and sexualities have and need abortions," Newendorp wrote. "Abortion is healthcare. I am an ordained minister who supports a person's right to choose what is right for their life and their body. I am pastor [sic] who is pro-choice."

The hospital also posted a flier for a "Spiritual Care Intern" named Meg Trimm, who identifies as "they/them." The Federalist adds that Trimm was "an LGBTQ+ community educator and LGBTQ+ teen safe space facilitator" who believes "a professional chaplain's job is not to convert anyone or preach religion, but to empower each person to find and use the hope and resilience systems they already have."

Trimm also subscribes to radical leftism, having shared TikTok videos of herself "deconstructing my white supremacy," saying "gender is infinite," "God is TRANSGENDER!!!" and "God has a purpose for your life, and it might be fricken queer!"

Children's Wisconsin's "Gender Health Clinic" also offers transgender interventions for children up to age 16, with seemingly no minimum age.