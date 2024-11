Final TIPP Poll: Trump Leads Slightly

Former President Donald Trump holds a slight lead over Vice President Kamala Harris in TIPP Tracking's final 2024 presidential election poll.

Trump has 48.6% support and Harris receives 48.3%. Another 1.3% say they are undecided, 0.8% back Cornel West, and 0.5% support Jill Stein, according to results released Tuesday morning.

In a head-to-head matchup, Harris (48.4%) leads Trump (48.3%) by 0.1 points, with 1.2% choosing Other, 1.6% saying they are not sure, and 0.5% saying they prefer not to answer.

Other TIPP Tracking findings included:

Northeast: Trump 45% Harris 51% West 1% Stein 1% Other 2%

Midwest: Trump 50% Harris 46% West 1% Stein 0% Other 3%

South: Trump 53% Harris 45% West 1% Stein 0% Other 1%

West: Trump 43% Harris 53% West 1% Stein 1% Other 2%

Urban: Trump 41% Harris 58% West 1% Stein 0% Other 1%

Suburban: Trump 47% Harris 50% West 1% Stein 1% Other 2%

Rural: Trump 61% Harris 35% West 1% Stein 1% Other 2%

Ages 18-44: Trump 43% Harris 52% West 2% Stein 1% Other 2%

Ages 45-64: Trump 50% Harris 48% West 0% Stein 1% Other 2%

Ages 65-plus: Trump 53% Harris 45% West 0% Stein 0% Other 2%

Male: Trump 50% Harris 48% West 1% Stein 0% Other 2%

Female: Trump 48% Harris 49% West 1% Stein 1% Other 2%

White voters: Trump 54% Harris 43% West 0% Stein 0% Other 2%

Black voters: Trump 16% Harris 81% West 2% Stein 0% Other 1%

Hispanic voters: Trump 40% Harris 56% West 2% Stein 1% Other 1%

High School graduates: Trump 52% Harris 47% West 0% Stein 0% Other 0%

Some college: Trump 49% Harris 48% West 1% Stein 0% Other 2%

College degree or more: Trump 46% Harris 50% West 1% Stein 1% Other 2%

Democrats: Trump 5% Harris 94% West 0% Stein 0% Other 0%

Republicans: Trump 93% Harris 6% West 0% Stein 0% Other 1%

Ind./Other: Trump 45% Harris 46% West 2% Stein 1% Other 5%



The TIPP Tracking poll was conducted among 1,863 likely voters Nov. 2-4, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.3 percentage points.