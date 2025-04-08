Report: FBI's Bongino Gets Full-Time Security

The FBI is creating a multiagent security detail to protect Deputy Director Dan Bongino 24 hours a day, including within agency headquarters, NBC News reported Tuesday.

Bongino would become the first deputy director to have such a detail, which could require up to 20 agents, according to the report. The FBI sent out a call, known as a canvas, to agents last week asking for volunteers to peel off their normal duties to guard Bongino as part of a "temporary duty assignment," meaning there would be multiple groups of agents that would rotate, NBC News reported.

Bongino is a former Secret Service agent and New York police officer who could carry a firearm but has opted against that, preferring the detail, according to the report.

By comparison, Paul Abbate, the previous deputy director, had one part-time agent that would accompany him to certain events. Abbate only had a full detail on overseas travel, according to the report.

"The question is, what is the actual risk and threat here, or does he just want a detail? This is taxpayer money we're talking about," former senior FBI official Frank Figliuzzi told NBC News.

Full security details are generally saved for the FBI director and U.S. attorney general, according to the report.

Bongino, previously a conservative podcaster, was sworn in on March 17 to be FBI Director Kash Patel's deputy. President Donald Trump named Bongino to the post in February.

Bongino, like Patel, had been openly critical of the FBI under the Biden administration.

"My promise to you is that I will work tirelessly to help restore integrity, eliminate political bias, and ensure the FBI remains dedicated to its core mission of protecting the United States and upholding the Constitution," Bongino said in a post when he was sworn in.