Trump on Election: 'We Want the Answer Tonight'

Former President Donald Trump told supporters at his final campaign rally that there's no reason for the presidential race outcome to go beyond Election Day.

Speaking during Tuesday's early hours to an enthusiastic crowd in Grand Rapids, Michigan, the Republican presidential nominee lamented that modern voting machines have replaced paper ballots in many voting districts.

"Maybe it will take these machines that we pay so much money for two weeks," Trump said when discussing the election result. "Can you believe it? You know, if you used very highly sophisticated watermarked papers … very sophisticated. More sophisticated than the machines … and if you used voter ID … and you in addition to voter ID you have a proof of the fact that you're a citizen of our country, which would be nice … you would have the results tabulated like in France.

"They had 37 million people. The results were tabulated at 9:30 in the evening. They had a winner, they had a loser, and they went home."

Trump, who's opposing Vice President Kamala Harris in the race for the White House, added that paper ballots also would save much money.

"Eight percent would be the cost compared to the cost of these very highly complex machines," he said. "Old fashion paper is much less expensive, and you know what, it's more accurate. It's much better, something is going on. What the hell are they doing? … We don't want to wait 10 days, three days, 2 hours. We want the answer tonight."

Michigan is considered one of seven battleground states that will determine the presidential election. Trump, who's known to be superstitious, decided to hold his last rally in the same city in Michigan where he ended his 2016 and 2020 campaigns, Politico reported.

Trump spoke past 2 a.m. local time and thanked his supporters at Van Andel Arena for coming to his final campaign rally after stops earlier in the day to swing states North Carolina and Pennsylvania.

"This is unbelievable," he said. "This is the last one [rally] that we're going to have to do. Doing four of these in one day is a little difficult, but not really because the love in every one of them has been incredible, just like this. It makes this a lot easier."