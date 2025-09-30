'Serious' Threat Reported at Jewish Community Center in Fla.

Multiple agencies are responding to a reported "serious" threat at the Jewish Community Center in Venice, Florida, the Venice Police Department reported on Tuesday.

The Venice Police Department, Venice Fire Rescue, and the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported threat at the community center on Auburn Road. According to officers, the JCC had received phone calls threatening to "kill everyone."

"This threat is serious in nature and is being investigated with law enforcement on site," the Venice Police Department posted on its Facebook page and was first reported by NBC News 8 out of Tampa.

No injuries have been reported, and there is no suspect in custody. At this time, the threat is limited to phone calls. People are asked to avoid the area as the scene remains "very active."

This is a developing story.