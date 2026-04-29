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Tags: putin | trump | iran | ukraine | russia

Trump: I Rebuffed Putin on Iran, Urged Ukraine Truce

By    |   Wednesday, 29 April 2026 06:19 PM EDT

President Donald Trump said he repeatedly rebuffed offers from Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist with Iran during a call this week, instead pressing for a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to an account of his Oval Office remarks reported by the Daily Mail and reinforced by other outlets.

Trump told reporters Wednesday in the Oval Office that the call ran more than 90 minutes and covered both Iran and Ukraine, but he emphasized that ending the war in Ukraine was his priority, the Daily Mail reported.

According to the Daily Mail, Trump said Putin repeatedly offered to help handle Iran-related issues, including enriched uranium, but he turned those offers down and redirected the conversation toward Ukraine.

Trump described telling Putin he would “much rather” see Russia end its war in Ukraine than assist on Iran, the Daily Mail reported.

Reuters reported that Trump framed the exchange as part of broader pressure on Russia to end the war, though it did not independently confirm verbatim quotations attributed in some accounts.

The Guardian reported that Putin floated the idea of Russia storing Iranian uranium, while Trump reiterated that his focus was securing progress toward ending the Ukraine conflict.

The Associated Press similarly reported that Trump described Putin as offering assistance on Iran’s enriched uranium, even as the U.S. president pushed to prioritize ending the war in Ukraine.

Trump said he discussed the possibility of a ceasefire with Putin and suggested there could be movement toward at least a temporary halt in fighting, according to the Daily Mail and Reuters.

Reuters reported that the Kremlin has floated the idea of a ceasefire tied to Russia’s upcoming Victory Day commemorations, with Trump signaling openness to that possibility while expressing optimism about a potential breakthrough.

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President Donald Trump said he repeatedly rebuffed offers from Russian President Vladimir Putin to assist with Iran during a call this week, instead pressing for a ceasefire in Ukraine, according to an account of his Oval Office remarks reported by the Daily Mail and...
putin, trump, iran, ukraine, russia
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2026-19-29
Wednesday, 29 April 2026 06:19 PM
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